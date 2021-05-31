Support your sisters in their menstrual period, don't tease them - Obaapa Awindo to boys

Afigya Kwabere Development Queen Mother, Obaapa Adwoa Nkyaa

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contrubutor

The Afigya Kwabere Development Queen Mother, Obaapa Adwoa Nkyaa, popularly known as Nana Adwoa Awindo has urged boys in the various societies to support their sisters during their menstrual period.

According to her, there are many times that boys have teased girls when they are menstruating. This she said mostly happens in schools especially when the males see bloodstains in the ladies' uniform.



The habit she said is unfortunate since most of the youth are not properly educated about menstruation.



Speaking to NewstimesGh.com in an interview during the 2021 Menstrual Hygiene Day commemoration at Nkwantakese in the Afigya Kwabere North District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Adwoa Awindo said it is high time boys supported their sisters rather than tease them when they are going through their period.

She said: "Support your sisters when they're are in their menstrual period but don't tease them."



Madam Janet Amonoo Gyamfua, Ashanti Regional Director of Department of Community Development on the other hand advised girls to desist from the habit of using toilet rolls instead of sanitary pads during that time of the month.