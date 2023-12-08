Suspected landguard granted GH₵2m bail, slapped with murder charge

File Photo

A suspected landguard popularly known as Captain Abu appeared before the Circuit Court of Accra (Circuit Court 4) on Friday, December 8th 2023.

The East Legon Police command arrested the notorious landguard, Captain Abu last month for alleged acts of impunity including burning of buses etc.



He was later transferred to the custody of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command and arraigned before the Circuit Court for prosecution.



The Circuit Court charged him with 8 counts including; Causing Unlawful Damage, Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Prohibition of the activities of Landguards, Stealing, Assault amongst others.



The Circuit 4 on Friday, 8th December continued with proceedings where the acts of impunity perpetrated against a tall list of people in various communities within Accra.



These alleged criminalities were performed in cohort with some other miscreants namely; Ibrahim Adam, Adamu Yusif Haruna, Alhassan Boko, Lion, Aliu, Chowe, Tinny, Commander who are all at large and whose arrest is being facilitated rigorously by the Ghana Police Service.

The court upon hearing submissions from the Defence lawyer for Captain Abu granted him court bail but with justifications.



These included 2 million Ghana cedis and or it’s equivalent in landed property with 2 sureties.



The Court further gave an order for a bench Warrant issued for the arrest of Adamu Yusif Haruna who is currently at Large.



The State Prosecutor, DSP Nana Sarpong in furtherance of his submissions to the court made fresh allegations of attempted murder on the accused person Captain Abu.



The case was subsequently adjourned to 15th December 2023 for hearing.