TV3 adjudged Best English TV Station at 25th GJA Awards

TV3 is the the Best English Television Station of the Year

TV3, a subsidiary of the Media General Group, has been adjudged the Best Television Station of the Year in English for 2019.

Six of its journalists also received awards at the just-ended 25th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards held on Saturday, October 24.



They are Alfred Ocansey, Komla Adom, Wendy Laryea, Portia Gabor, Josephine Antwi Agyei and Joseph Armstrong.

The awards took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.



Samson Lardi Anyenini was awarded with the overall, Journalist of the Year 2019.