Tain DCE pays courtesy call on Nsawkaw traditional council

Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, District Chief Executive for Tain

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The District Chief Executive for Tain, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has paid a courtesy call on Chiefs of Nsawkaw Traditional Council where she thanked them for their support, prayers and collaboration throughout her four-year term in office as the District Chief Executive.

The visit which would be replicated in all the other Traditional Councils in the district was to enable the Chief Executive to account for her stewardship to the chiefs since assuming office in 2017.



In addressing the chiefs, the DCE said the objective of the visit was to bring to light projects implemented by the government and the Assembly in the Nsawkaw Zone.



On education, the District Chief Executive enumerated the following as infrastructural developments the area benefited to help improve the education sector.



6 unit classroom block with Office, store, Library, Toilet, mechanized borehole and solar panel at Soronoae/Kwaedenden, 8 unit classroom block with office, store, kitchen, toilet and mechanized bore at Attakrom, 6 unit classroom block for Alhuda Islamic primary at Nsawkaw, E-Library at Nsawkaw State Senior High School, Boys Dormitory at Nsawkaw State Senior High, 12 seater KVIP at Nsawkaw State Senior High-ongoing, Nsawkaw Presby KG Block-ongoing, 6 Unit classroom Block for Nsawkaw Methodist Primary-ongoing and Hiamankyene D/A primary.



On health, she stated that the procurement process has been completed to furnish all the completed CHIPs compound at Yabraso, Akore and Dagadu to make them operational.



Construction of Nurse’s quarters at Hani with the furnishing, the new Tain District Hospital which was recently commissioned by the president, Tainso Clinic with Nurse’s quarters and mechanized borehole, Njau-Tanoso Clinic with Nurse’s quarters and mechanized borehole and donation of 20 beds and mattresses to the district hospital.

Underwater and sanitation, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh disclosed that the district was among few districts that benefited from the Digni loo toilet project by Community Water and Sanitation which some communities in the Nsawkaw also benefited from.



Also, 6 boreholes were drilled at Kyeano, Tainano, Adjei Akura, Kusasi Akura, Alhassan Akura, and Asuogya communities and 7 micro flush toilets for 7 households at Nsawkaw.



She also mentioned of completion of the New District Administration block, the New District police command which has helped improve security in the district, District Court and Magistrate Bungalow-ongoing and Cashew Processing Factory under IDIF all in Nsawkaw.



Others also include Durbar grounds at Nsawkaw which is ongoing by the former MP and telecommunication mask at Nsuhunu.



The DCE however thanked Non-Governmental Organizations in the district for their continues support and assistance to the district.

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor