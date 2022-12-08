‘Tax mobilization the only solution to economic crises; no professor can dispute it’ – Nhyiaeso MP

Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso

Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti Region, Stephen Amoah, has asserted that revenue mobilization is the only way to solve the problems facing the Ghanaian economy.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC) is of the view that the Ghanaian economy will see a facelift should government generate enough taxes.



“Today if we want to develop, the only thing we can do is for the government to generate revenue through taxes, and then cut down expenditure on discretionary spending arm items, things that the government believes are not that important. But if you say you want to generate revenue, Ghanaians are saying no, they won't agree, because there is hardship,”.



"…but if we don't generate revenue, the country will collapse, so I will beg Ghanaians.



"...for now, we need to take taxes to reduce the debt to GDP to consolidate fiscal space so that the credit rating will rise, and the country can develop, this is the only solution, no professor can change this,” the MP said while speaking on Okay FM's ‘Adea kye Bia’ show.

Stephen Amoah further urged Ghanaians to collaborate and reason with the government in restructuring the Ghanaian economy to tackle the current crises.



I will beg Ghanaians to understand because this is the best alternative option ever, he said and added that the same administration implemented social interventions like the free SHS, and school feeding among others, so Ghanaians should bear with the government in these difficult times.



