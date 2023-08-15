Taxi drivers refuse to ply Wassa Nkran road due to its bad nature

Taxi stuck in a muddy road

Correspondence from the Western Region

Taxi drivers have refused to ply the Wassa Nkran to Aboso road in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality due to its bad nature leaving commuters stranded.



The road has deteriorated to the point that the drivers get stuck on the road.



One driver Isaac Ansah who spoke to GhanaWeb said, "I will not put my car on the road again, until something is done about it".



"I got stuck on this road a few days ago, it took only the grace of God that I was able to come back home. I had to spend huge sums of money to repair the car," he added.



Passengers now have to resort to motorbikes (okada) for their travels, which is also expensive.

Mr. Stephen Acheampong who was moving from Wassa Nkran to Tarkwa to Ghanaweb in an interview noted... "This okada man is charging me Hundred cedis before he can take me to Aboso to continue my destination".



"And I don't blame the okada riders for charging hi-fared like this, I blame the past and present governments for our woes. We have been neglected, nobody seems to care about us, and now the road has been left to rot. As of now, cars are not coming, because if they try, they will get stuck," he explained.



Residents of Wassa Nkran and adjourning communities have been appealing to governments to have a look at the road but to no avail.



According to the Assembly Member of the area, Ampofo Agyei, has spoken about the bad nature of the road at assembly members' meetings but has not yielded any results yet.



"I have been told that the stretch of road is part of the cocoa roads project but as we speak, I don't know when that project will start, so I continue to appeal to the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly and the government to come to our aid."