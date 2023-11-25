Teacher jailed 12 years for defiling 15-year-old pupil

File photo

The Circuit Court in Accra, presided over by Christiana Cann, has sentenced a teacher who defiled a 15-year-old pupil in 2019, to 12 years imprisonment.

According to a report by UTV Ghana, Felix Kube, the teacher, took advantage of the girl when she asked him to make some installations on her laptop.



"One day, she picked up a phone and called the teacher that she has a new laptop so she wanted him to make some installations on the laptop. So he asked her who was home and she said no one and then he left for the girl's house," the report said.



The report added that after installing the apps, the teacher decided to wait a while and that was when he allegedly defiled her.



Her father found out when "he heard the voice of a man in his daughter's room. So after knocking on his daughter's door and entering, he didn't see anyone inside aside from the room but he found out that his child's outfit had changed and he also saw a lot of used tissues on the floor. Then he asked his daughter if she had bathed and she said no and asked her why she had changed from what she was wearing earlier but she couldn't answer."



The report added that her father had to press further until he found out the truth.



"Her father then picked up the used tissue and smelt it to see what it was and that's when he realised it was sperm so he asked his daughter what it was. He then went ahead to search his daughter's room only to find a man hiding behind his daughter's wardrobe naked. So he locked up the room and went to call the police for his arrest," the report added.

The report also added that the teacher pleaded guilty, saying that he only kissed the girl, but the court's investigation found out that he was guilty and was therefore sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.



VKB/AE



