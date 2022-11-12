Teacher unions call off strike

Angel Kabonu

The teacher unions have called off their strike following a restraining order against them by the National Labour Commission (NLC)

The teacher unions: the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) who have been on strike for the past seven days were protesting the appointment of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah.



Speaking to the media, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu asked all teachers to go back to the classroom from Monday, November 14, 2022, until further notice.

“We can’t disrespect the court order. To that end, we are telling all our members to resume work on Monday. Every teacher should go to work on Monday” he directed.



He stressed, “We are law-abiding citizens, we have decided to obey the orders of the court and have asked our members to call off the strike and to go back to the classrooms, and also ensure that the directive that the Labour Commission is giving that we engage the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation and report to the Labour Commission on the 16th on the issues that led to the strike in the first place, we are determined to do that in our engagement with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education.”