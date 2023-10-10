Teachers are leaving because of terrible working conditions - Headmaster

File photo

The former headmaster of Bodi Senior High School has waded into the discussion surrounding the exodus of teachers, challenging the government to improve teachers’ working conditions.

According to Joseph Arthur, the working conditions of teachers in Ghana are terrible, and because of that, some of them leave the country when they get the opportunity.



While education is the cornerstone of societal progress, he believes it is critical to recognise and address the concerns of the dedicated individuals who shape young minds.



According to the current headmaster of EL College, teaching in Ghana is quite discouraging due to a lack of encouragement and adequate government support.



He emphasised that teachers in Ghana are not paid in line with those in neighbouring countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, making teaching more appealing in those countries.



According to Joseph Arthur, the lack of proper compensation disrespects the teaching profession in Ghana.

He also insisted that the profession deserves better working conditions given teachers’ critical role in nation-building.



”Teachers’ working conditions are deplorable. We are not respected or treated well. That discourages teachers from giving their all. I recently visited Cote D’voire and saw how important education is there. Teachers in that country live in bungalows, and most of them have cars, which is why they do their best.”



He emphasised that if the situation is not addressed, Ghanaian teachers will continue to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.



To achieve the best teacher-to-student ratio, he advised the government to provide better working conditions for teachers so that they would do their best.