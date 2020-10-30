Teachers highly respected under NPP – Opoku Prempeh

Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has standardized the teaching profession properly in the country.

Speaking during the National Builders Forum event on Thursday, October 29 under the theme of ‘The Teacher at the Centre of Quality Education’, Mr. Opoku Prempeh said in the teaching profession, a number of initiatives have been introduced by the current administration to support teachers in the country.



“Just this month, there was a world ranking that came out and Ghana was ranked in the teacher survey of 35 countries and 35,000 participants, and it was gathered by Global Teachers Status Index Group.



“They found out that countries that respected teachers, did more for teachers and also improving their lives, Ghana came second ahead of China. “In the last 4 years, the Ministry of Education says, we don’t see teachers strike like we used to know them, even their union know what we are doing for them has never existed in the country before and thanks to the President of Ghana.”

He added: “UNESCO has nine guidelines we follow when dealing with teachers and since we came to office, we have covered all for the teachers holistically. Teaching profession has been standardized by our government.”



The Nation Building update is a platform for ministers of state to account to the nation.