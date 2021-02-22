‘Techimanhen’ elected Council of State Member for Bono East

Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV

The Electoral College of Bono East on Saturday elected Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Paramount Chief of Techiman Traditional Area to represent the region as a member of the Council of State.

A High Court in Sunyani on Friday, February 12, 2021, placed an injunction on the conduct of the Council of State Elections in the region.



Consequently, the region could not partake in the nationwide elections organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) for the 16 politically-administrative regions to elect a representative each to serve on the Council of State.



Three Assembly Members of the Atebubu-Amantin and Kintampo North Municipal Assemblies sought the court order because their names were excluded from the Bono East Regional Electoral College of the 2021 Council of State Election.



But the High Court on Friday, February 19, 2021, lifted the injunction for the election process to commence.



Accordingly, eight out of 10 contestants who had earlier filed nominations to contest the elections later pulled out of the competition, leaving one Mr Agyapong Adu-Baah, a trader and Oseadeeyo Ameyaw IV.

Two members each from the four Municipal and seven District Assemblies in the region formed the Electoral College of 22 voters and Oseadeeyo Ameyaw IV emerged the winner with all 22 votes.



In his victory address, Oseadeeyo Ameyaw IV thanked his opponent and those who pulled out to pave way for the smooth process of the election.



He also expressed profound gratitude to the Electoral College members and entire residents of the region and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him but would conduct himself as a worthy member of the Council and contribute effectively for the progress of particularly the region and the country in general.



Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV is a banker by profession and works with the GCB Bank Limited. He once worked with the Sunyani main branch of the Bank and also served as its area Manager in Techiman.