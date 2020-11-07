Tema Metro celebrates her gallant farmers and fishermen

Farmers across the country's efforts resulted in averting to food shortage during the pandemic

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has held a ceremony to mark the 36th Farmers’ Day celebrations to honour farmers and Fishermen.

Their efforts which resulted in averting to food shortage during the Covid-19 pandemic were acknowledged and deeply appreciated.



This was made known on Friday in a keynote address at Tema Manheam by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the TMA, Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, in which he praised efforts of the Ghana Government in their “Planting for Food and Jobs” policy, which helped efforts of the farmers to fight hunger.



Mr. Nii Annang-La informed that the Assembly undertook initiatives to ensure food security in the Metropolis through continues provision of effective and timely technical support for farming and agri-business.



The MCE said the Assembly provided 115 extension services to farmers and homes in the Metropolis, over 115 farmers and 93 farmers benefited from NPK and Urea fertilizers respectively.



Two hundred and nineteen farmers, 159 farmers had benefited from the second quarter seed distribution, and a total of forty-six farmers had benefited from Agro-chemical distribution such as Adepa, Agoo, and EmaStar.



The MCE also informed that the Assembly had distributed one hundred and twenty-six outboard motors to fishermen at a subsidized price, and had also constructed 20 environmentally friendly ovens (Ahotor Ovens) for fish processing.

Mr. Nii Annang-La called for peace during the forthcoming elections by saying “the breach of the peace and security will impact negatively on all aspects of our development.”



The overall best farmer for Tema Metro is 35 year-old Petty Officer Class II Philomina Sapak of the Ghana Navy who was born at Labadi, Greater Accra to Mr. Dempuyet Sapak and Madam Valemdeba Tye of blessed memory. She has two children.



She has 13 Boars, 13 Sows, 63 weaners and piglets, 22 goats and some local birds, 50 Plantain trees, ten beds of Lettuce, two and half acres of Okro, two acres of Pepper, five acres of Maize, half an acre of Cassava, and half an acre of Potato and Cocoyam.



Currently, she is putting up a modern structure with facilities that could house up to 6000 pigs at Bankuman, Tema Newtown. She employs two permanent workers and five casual workers.



Petty Officer Sapak, for her work, has two water tanks, three shovel, one wheelbarrow, two hoes, one assorted tools, one reservoir, four pairs of wellington boots, one Knapsack Sprayer, one Tricycle, four by four vehicle, and a salon car.



For her price, she went home with one motor Tricycle, two pairs of Wellington boots, a Wheel barrow, a half-piece Wax cloth, one fertilizer, one Folia fertilizer, 10 pieces of Cutlasses, one box of Ama soap, assorted items, two Knapsack sprayer, one radio set, six bags of Cimaf cement, and one protective clothing, at a total cost of 9,579.00 Ghana Cedis. In addition, she received a cheque for 20,000.00 Ghana Cedis.