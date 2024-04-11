Tension brews at Okaikwei North constituency as Ken Kuranchie goes independent

Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Adjei Kuranchie

The Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Adjei Kuranchie, has declared to vie for the parliamentary seat in the Okaikwei North Constituency as an independent candidate.

In an interview on the Angel Morning Show on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Ken Kuranchie expressed his disappointment with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that despite his extensive residency and deep understanding of the constituency's issues, the party has overlooked his contributions.



He criticized the NPP for selecting an outsider Nana Ama Dokua to lead the constituency, instead of recognizing someone like himself who is intimately familiar with the area.



The veteran journalist emphasized the importance of investing in human resources within the constituency while lamenting the lack of significant efforts over the years to improve the living conditions of the constituency's residents.



“I’ve not seen any extraneous hard effort to improve the conditions of the people in terms of education, health after 38 years of living in my constituency,” Kuranchie remarked.



Having contested on three occasions intending to become the NPP's parliamentary candidate, Ken Kuranchie acknowledged his previous unsuccessful attempts.



The current parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the constituency is Nana Ama Dokua as Ghana goes to the polls in December 2024.

