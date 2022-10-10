0
The Lowdown: Is the Zongo of yesterday the Zongo of today?

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What comes to mind when 'Zongo' is mentioned? Yes, everything you thought of are used to describe this underserved settlement that has become significant in the history of Ghana.

But should the Zongo communities of today still be described with the negative tags you thought of?

Find out in this episode of The Lowdown as Ismail Akwei sits with Mahmoud Jajah, the founder and CEO of the ZongoVation Hub to explore the difference between the Zongo of yesterday and today.

Mahmoud Jajah, despite the bad publicity the Zongo has, believes that there is more to the communities other than the negative tags.

Jajah however noted that more could be done in the communities though, the Zongo of today has improved a lot in the sense of development, skills and education.

Watch this interesting and compelling episode of The Lowdown for a huge perception change.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

