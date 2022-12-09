The curse of insulting Kantanka is what has landed Afia Schwarzenegger a jail term – Kumchacha

A Tema High Court has issued an arrest warrant in the name of Afia Schwarzenegger

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha, has stated that the recent jail term handed to socialite Valentina Agyeiwaa alias Schwarzenegger was a result of a curse.

According to Kumchacha, Schwarzenegger’s woe was because of her constant disrespect against several reputable persons including the founder of Kristo Asafo Church, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.



“When the bible said honour your father and mother it didn’t mean your biological parents alone. Respect everyone older than you. Recently Afia Schwarzenegger insulted the CEO of TV3, Madam Beatrice, such an innocent woman. She insulted Kwasi Twum who is the owner of Multimedia Group. She went as far as insulting Apostle Kwadwo Safo.



“It is the insult she rained on Apostle Kwadwo Safo that has turned into a curse and hunting,” Kumchacha said in an interview with Oman Channel.

A Tema High Court recently found Schwarzenegger and three others guilty of contempt and fined all four an amount of GHC65,000 each.



The court, in addition, handed a ten-day jail term to Afia Schwarzenegger who was not present in court for the hearing and thus issued a warrant for her arrest.



GA/FNOQ