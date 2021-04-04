The holidays are over, get to work - Greater Accra Regional Minister tells MMDCEs

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has charged the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to get to work and failure to do so will attract his wrath.

The Minister, who has embarked on a mission "Let's Make Accra Work" to ensure the right things are done to improve the Capital City as well as caution people against lawlessness, says the MMDCEs' duties are vital to the success of his mission.



He stated that they are the representatives of the President in their various districts and therefore expects them to effectively execute their duties.



The Regional Minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, cautioned the MMDCEs saying "the holidays are over. As far as I'm concerned, I've told the President, you will not be an MCE thinking that you're gonna have four years ride. It's not gonna happen. First 3 months, if you don't work, you're gone because you're the President's representative at the Assembly".

He spoke in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



