The sad ‘end’ of the rule of a queen of Manso whose subjects preferred a man to her

Ohemaa Ama Duoduaa II was a enstooled the queen of Manso, in the Akim Kotoku area in Ghana in 1930, but only a year after, her reign would come to an abrupt end under one of the most interesting circumstances.

According to a newspaper clipping in the possession of GhanaWeb, a report in the West Africa Times, dated Wednesday, July 1, 1931, stated how the fairly-new queen had to sadly abdicate her throne.



The report indicated that in her year-long rule as queen of Manso, her people never really accepted her.



Also, the people are said to have not rendered to her the needed recognition due her in her entire time as queen.



“Upon a claim that her people at Manso in Akim Kotoku were not rendering to her due recognition and services required of them by Native Customary Law, and as due to her, the Ohemaa (Queen) Ama Duoduaa II of Manso obtained judgment in the Akim Kotoku State Council at Oda against Omanfo of Manso, Akroso, Asantemang and Aprokumase on June 23, 1931.



“The Ohemaa obtained pacification of £8 and then freely tendered her abdication, which was accepted,” the report stated.



It continued to say that the queen had been enstooled a year before this, and that already, there had been plans in the offing to get a replacement for Ohemaa Ama Duoduaa II.

The name of a certain ex-chief in the community, Sintaa (sic), had also been strongly suggested, the report added.



“Ohemaa Ama Duoduaa II was enstooled about a year ago, but her people were never sufficiently loyal to her, preferring a male rule in place of Sintaa, who had abdicated because if a political case between him and the Paramount Chief of Akim Kotoku.



“The people of Manso Division are now making arrangements for the election of a chief, and the name of Sintaa, the ex-chief is strongly suggested as a likely candidate,” the report added.



See the newspaper clipping below:







