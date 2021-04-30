The sale of water, creams and other items in churches is occultic - Rev. Mensah

A photo of christians in church

A founding member for the National Association of Clergy, Rev. Dr. James Mensah, has averred that the use of ‘nkoto’, stickers and ‘aburamusuo’ and other items in some churches is occultism and not divine worship.

The man of God said some individuals have taken advantage of the gullibility of lazy Christians and exploiting them all in the name of fake miracles.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the power of Christ surpasses that of creams, stickers and water sold in some churches today.

"Why should people buy stickers, creams, water and other items in churches when the power of Christ surpasses all these things? The practice is occultism, animistic and evil. Christians should be wise and see the powers behind these so-called men of God,” he declared.



He warned Christians to stop jumping from one church to another, all in search of miracles.