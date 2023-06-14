The solutions to Ghana's problems are in Alan Kyeremanten – Sylvester Tetteh

MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh (L) and flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyeremanten

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, otherwise known as Sly, has made a strong case to support the flagbearership of the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten.

According to him, Alan Kyeremanten, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is the solution to Ghana’s problems.



In a video shared by Accra-based Metro TV, the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom indicated that although Ghanaians are losing confidence in the body of politics, voting Alan Kyeremanten as flagbearer of the NPP will be the birth of a new dawn in the politics of the country.



“We are gradually losing confidence in the Ghanaian body of politics, so we need a new dawn that people will say we are losing interest, but for the sake of this man that has held public office that nobody can point accusing fingers at him; he is the man Ghanaians can trust,” he said.



He continued by urging the party’s delegates to consider the progress of the larger Ghanaian population when choosing the flagbearer to represent that party in 2024.



“Ghanaians are waiting for Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president. So, if you are an NPP person and you are going to the polls, don’t think about yourself as a delegate. Think about the 17 million Ghanaians that will be going to the polls in December 2024.

“I am an NPP delegate; all of us put together, about 230,000, will be making a decision for about 5–6 million NPP supporters. Beyond the 6 million, there are 17 million Ghanaians who will be deciding who becomes the president of this republic. So, ask yourself, is your decision reflective of the aspirations of the larger Ghanaian population? If not, change your mind and vote for Alan Kyeremanten,” he noted.



In addition, Sly stressed that Alan Kyeremanten's performance as a minister during his tenure was outstanding, particularly with regards to the implementation of several 1D1F projects and the automobile bills, which have revolutionised the automobile industry in Ghana.



“Alan has been part of the government. He did not have oversight of the entire government and his portfolio as Trade and Industry Minister; he solely delivered such that nobody can point accusing fingers at Alan. You know of the 1D1F; you know of the automobile bill—something that is so difficult to do. Today, in the West African sub-region or Africa in general, the Ghanaian automobile industry is one of the booming examples that you can think of,” he stressed.



“So, the solution to our problems can be found in Alan Kyeremanteng, who has been celebrated globally, and you have that man here and you want to look elsewhere,” he added.





The solutions to Ghana's problems are in Alan Kyeremanten - @SylvesterTethe1 says Ghanaians are waiting for the aspiring NPP flagbearer to be the next President#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/rBKdVEzetk — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) June 13, 2023

