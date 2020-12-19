There have never been more migrants in the world than today - Florian Braendli

Projects Manager of GIZ-IOM, Florian Braendli

With more than 272 million people in the world migrating outside the borders of their own countries, the Projects Manager of GIZ-IOM, Florian Braendli, has called for awareness on the increasing number.

The migration of persons from one country to another has been very prevalent in 2020.



With the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, several migrants have been badly hit with issues of shelter, access to health care among a list of challenges.



“Never has there been more migrants in the world than... one out of 7 people in the world are actually migrants. We have way more 1 billion migrants in the world but not all of them are outside their country. Many of them are migrating within their country which is also the case in Ghana,” said Florian Braendli.



The Ghanaian-German Center for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) on Friday, December 18, 2020, commemorated this year's International Migrants Day with focus on recognizing the efforts and the rights of migrants worldwide.