There is no law that makes entrapment illegal in Ghana - Dafeamakpor on Anas' expose'

Member of Parliament for the South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has explained that there is no law that makes entrapment illegal in Ghana.

According to him, what the court considers in a case is relevant evidence, not how it was obtained.



Speaking on the Ade Akye Abia show on Okay FM he said that unlike in America, where there is a lawful way of obtaining evidence but in Ghana, there is no lawful way of obtaining evidence.



“One the evidence is relevant or is of importance, the court will admit it. The court does not consider how you got the evidence that the principal we work with in this country. It is immaterial how you got the evidence but ones the material will help your case, the court will admit it. Many have raised concerns about entrapment, entrapment is not part of the jurisprudence we are practising here.



“If someone has evidence that you want to take bribe or you are willing to take bribe or it shows that you are corrupt, the court will consider it and make a determination. They won’t look at how it was obtained. So, entrapment does not work in Ghana. In America, there is a lawful way of obtaining evidence, but in Ghana, we don’t have a lawful way of obtaining evidence, what we have is relevant evidence,” he said on the show.



Some Ghanaians have raised concerns about the method used by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for his exposés, as many have described the method as "entrapment."

It is based on these concerns. Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor indicated that there is no law that makes entrapment illegal in Ghana



Aremeyaw Anas's latest exposé, dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ has compelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, from office.



Charles Adu Boahen alleged on video that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD 200,000 as an 'appearance fee' and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



