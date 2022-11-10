There’s no V8 for Samira Bawumia’s makeup kit – Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Communications Director of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has retracted and apologized for an allegation he levelled against Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

He is on record to have said on Accra-based Neat FM on November 7, 2022, that Samira Bawumia had a whole V8 Landcruiser dedicated to carrying her makeup and a makeup artiste.



The comments attracted a formal demand for retraction and apology directed at Neat FM, a subsidiary of Despite Media Group.



According to a November 9, 2022 letter from the Second Lady’s lawyers, Sarkodie Baffuor Awuah and Associates, addressed to the Manager of Neat FM, the allegation made on the ‘Me Man Nti,’ programme was untrue.



The letter stressed that Sammy Gyamfi was allowed to peddle the allegation and that the host’s failure to rein him in, had cast Mrs Bawumia “in the minds of right-thinking members of the society, as a person who is insensitive, wasteful and unreasonable.”



The twin demands made were that Sammy Gyamfi is made to retract the allegations on the same show and an unqualified apology be rendered to the Second Lady by the host of the programme.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a follow-up interview on Wednesday duly apologized for lying about the Second Lady.



He confessed that his claims were untrue and that it was only fair that he retracted his comments and apologized.



“The Second Lady’s convoy does not have one brand new Landcruiser that carries her makeup kit and artiste. There is no V8 that transports her makeup kit and artiste according to the office of the Second Lady so it’s only fair for me to retract. I am sorry,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.



What did Sammy Gyamfi say?



Sammy Gyamfi on the abovementioned date alleged that Samira Bawumia in these hard times transports her makeup artiste and makeup kit in a brand new Landcruiser.

He questioned why the Second lady will be insensitive in these hard times to transport her makeup artiste and kit in a Landcruiser everywhere she goes.



“…there is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that, the taxpayer,” he alleged.



SARA/PEN