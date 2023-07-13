There was no way NPP could win Assin North - Ato-Forson

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, has emphasized the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin North by-election, stating that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had no chance of winning.

He attributed his conviction to the dissatisfaction and discontent he encountered while interacting with constituents prior to the by-elections. During an interview on PM Express on JoyNews (July 12), Dr. Forson emphasized that the sentiments expressed by the people of Assin North mirrored the disillusionment felt across the nation.



“I knew there was no way NPP was going to win. I was on the ground from day one and I spent almost two weeks or three weeks in the constituency, and their views are not different from the views on the streets of Accra.



“The mess that we’re seeing in this administration in terms of poor governance, in terms of mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy, increasing corruption and many more are the very sentiments that you can find in those villages and in the farms.”



Dr. Forson stated that he was not surprised by the election results, as he had interacted with approximately 85% of the constituency in the three weeks leading up to the election.



He acknowledged the resolute determination of the people of Assin North to reject the ruling party's efforts, regardless of what strategies or tactics were employed.

“And I was surprised at the level of intelligence by the people of Assin North – really surprised, extremely intelligent people – and the kind of belief that they have in the state of Ghana, and they believe that this government is a mistake.



“So I knew from day one that it doesn’t matter whatever they throw at them, they know what they’re going to do and they voted accordingly. So the results for me didn’t come to me as a surprise because I had touched at least 85% of the constituency in three weeks,” he said.



GA/SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



