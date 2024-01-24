There was nothing wrong with Kwame Nkrumah wanting to be the president of Africa - Julius Malema

Leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), Juilus Malema

The leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, Julius Malema, has expressed his support for the dream of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, of having one Africa with one president.

He said that Nkrumah was not wrong to aspire to be the president of Africa, as he was a qualified and visionary leader who liberated the continent from colonial domination and exploitation.



Speaking at an Arise Ghana event held in Accra on January 23, 2024, the EFF leader shared Nkrumah's vision of one Africa, and that they are working towards achieving it, even if it took generations.



“The EFF believes in one Africa where we’ve one president. I know Kwame Nkrumah was accused of wanting to be the president of Africa, there was nothing wrong with that. The man qualified because he woke us up from the dead,” he said.



To him, one Africa would pose a threat to the interests and influence of Europe and the West, who have been exploiting and dividing the continent for centuries.



“We are continuing with Kwame Nkrumah’s call and even if we don't achieve it in our lifetime, we must create a solid foundation for one Africa because one Africa is a threat to Europe and the West,” he noted.



Among other things that Malema addressed in his speech, he called for the protection of media freedom and the exposure of corruption and injustice in Africa.

He explained that the media was a vital instrument for informing and educating the people, and for holding the leaders accountable.



“As Ghanaians we must refuse the suppression of media freedom because without it, we are nothing. If there is anyone who can tell the world of any wrongdoing in Ghana and in South Africa, it is the fourth estate and it must be protected. It doesn't matter how bad they write about you, you must protect their right to write because without that pen, you must know that there is an ushering in dictatorship. If the media is suppressed, and cannot write about corruption or take bribes from the government, you must know that those are the dark days of the African continent.



“Today, we’ve got our own platforms on social media. Let us help the traditional media to expose the corrupt leadership and also expose the mining companies that milk Africa without leaving anything in Africa. The gold of Ghana must remain in Ghana to service the people of the country,” he added.



NW/OGB



