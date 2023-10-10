Theresa Kufuor to get state burial

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday October 1

The late former First Lady of Ghana, Theresa Kufuor, will be given a state burial.

She will be buried on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, adding that although there is nothing in the protocol books on deceased former First Ladies, he has decided to give the late wife of the former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, a “whole state burial,” a report by 3news.com has said.



“It is an appreciation of my regard for her and I have the power and I will exercise it… she deserves it… a verified and dignified woman,” he said, the report added.



President Nana Akufo-Addo said this when members of the bereaved family, led by former diplomat DK Osei, called on him to formally inform him about the death of the late Theresa Kufuor.



PK Mensah, who speaks for the family, also announced that the funeral rites will begin in Accra on Thursday, November 16, and end in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



Theresa Kufuor died in the afternoon of Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She was 87 years.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Meanwhile, catch up on the emotional story of Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been living with kidney failure for the past 8 years. He interacted with Etsey Atisu on GhanaWeb TV's #SayItLoud:







AE/BB