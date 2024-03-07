Thirteen health personnel honoured in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Health Directorate has honoured thirteen health personnel

Source: GNA

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Health Directorate has honoured thirteen health personnel and facilities for their outstanding contributions to healthcare delivery in the Municipality.

The awards, instituted by the directorate, took place at the Bogoso Golden hotel during their annual health performance review meeting which was on the theme: “Enhancing effective networks of practice to build a resilient healthcare delivery system”.



The best facility for health centre and Community-Based Health Planning Service (CHPS) respectively, went to the Aboso health centre and the Huniso CHPS.



Madam Lydia Ansah, from the Bogoso health centre won the best technical officer, while Mr Felix Amanuvor, won the best TB Coordinator.



From the Aboso health centre, Madam Francisca Mawulede Mammah, won the best general nurse for the health centre category, while for the hospital category, Mr Kofi Adjei, from the Prestea Government hospital picked that award.



The best community health nurse category for CHPS, health centre and hospital, respectively went to Mr Charles Kojo Andoh, at Kurantin CHPS, Mr Isaac Peter Minneaux, at Huni-Valley health centre and Madam Lisa Gyenin, from Bogoso Government hospital.

The best midwife, health centre category went to Madam Hawa Amoah, of the Aboso health centre, with the hospital category going to Nana Efua Ampomawah-Assan, of Prestea Government hospital and Madam Lydia Dzivenu of the Kurantin CHPS received the award for that category.



Special awards were also presented to other hard-working personnel in the Municipality.



Each of the awardees took home items ranging from a double door fridge, chest freezer, air conditioner, 32- or 43-inch television set, Gas-stove with cylinder, orthopedic mattress, microwave, blender to a standing fan among others.



Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said awarding and recognising health workers was the passion of the GHS council.



He said the maiden national health workers award was held in November 2023, and hoped this year’s ceremony would be better.

Dr Ofosu commended the municipality for buying into the staff award scheme and thanked the various sponsors who had contributed immensely to make the award ceremony possible, and “I will be really looking forward to seeing some of your award winners at the national award in November this year,” he added.



Mr Timothy Kobina Ofori, the Municipal Director of Health Service thanked the sponsors for providing all the items that they needed to reward their staff.



He said, “All the health indicators are not looking good. Some are also looking so bad, and we believe with the inception of this award our staff will be motivated and our cherished clients will be given the best service”.



Nana Nteboah Prah IV, the Divisional Chief of Himan-Prestea Traditional Area, added that awarding health personnel within our Municipality was a good initiative adopted by the health directorate.



He explained that “We do health reviews from time to time, we criticise and we look at our shortfalls and see what we can do in the years ahead then that ends.

“Few take steps to say thank you to most of the health personnel but this being the first in our Municipality, it will serve as a motivation for the staff to pour out their hearts in delivering quality services,” he said.



Some awardees who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the recognition would inspire them to put in more effort to safe life.



Mr Nurudeen Jamio, the Administrator of the Prestea Government hospital and secretary to the awards interviews committee, giving further insight into the award processes said the Municipal Director of Health Service constituted a nine-member committee to interview 32 nominees from CHPS, health centres and hospitals.



He said every facility was asked to nominate their best for the various categories, adding that “even though all the nominees are health personnel, their work requirement, challenges and dynamics are different across the facility levels and in the GHS, we have different facility levels”.



“We have hospitals that are higher than health centers, health centers are higher than CHPS. So, if you want to merge all staff over there and access them it is not going to be fair, because their daily issues are different, so we group them according to the levels,” he said.

Mr Jamio said they were assessed on communication abilities, clinical excellence, leadership, professional development, community impact and advocacy, of which the raw results were compiled and presented for the selections to be made.



He lauded the Municipal Director of Health Service for bringing several stakeholders together to assist the programme, with the current understanding that health financing was a multi-sectoral collaboration.