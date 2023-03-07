58
This government is jaguar jokers, staffers writing stupid things on social media – John Mahama

John Mahama333 John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has asked president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take governance serious and to take control and command of the government.

Mahama is particularly concerned about the state of the economy and the fact that government refuses to take any cuts despite begging for debt restructuring from external creditors.

He lamented how the presidency reportedly spent over 15 million cedis on tyres and batteries of cars according to an official expense list submitted to Parliament, portions of the list was released by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa months back.

“It’s just a comedy. This government is jaguar jokers and until the president wakes up and takes control, he must take control and command,” Mahama said whiles addressing party faithful on his campaign to win the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearership contest.

“There are 1000s of presidential staffers and personal assistants…all over the place writing stupid things on social media,” he jabbed.

