This is what the tollbooths look like ahead of reintroduction of toll

A picture of how one of the tollbooth looks

The conversation about road tolls has been resurrected again following a document which emerged on Monday, February 14, 2023, with some proposed rates for the reintroduction of tolls of some of Ghana’s roads.

Per the document said to have been released by the Finance Ministry, pegged the rates at 50 pesewas for motorbikes, GH¢1 for cars, and GH¢3.50 for heavy goods trucks (5 or more axles), among other things.



This follows the cancellation of the road tolls by the government in 2021 during Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s presentation of the 2022 budget in November.



A year after, the Finance Minister said during a budget reading in November 2022, for the 2023 economic year, that the tolls will return on selected roads after the revenue shortfalls from the e-levy.



The concern for many however is how much money will be reinvested in the re-construction of some of these toll booths that have been destroyed and are in bad shape following the scrapping of tolls.

GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi visited some toll booths in the country in December, 2022 and captured the state of these booths ahead of the reintroduction of tolls.



Watch the state of the tollbooths here:



