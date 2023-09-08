This is why the police revoked the interdiction of COP Mensah, two others

The Ghana Police Service has provided details of its decision to overturn the interdiction handed down to COP George Alex Mensah, Supt. George Asare and Supt. Emmanuel Gyebi.

According to a police statement released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, and signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the service would like to carry out disciplinary actions against the three officers after the probe of the leaked audio by the seven-member parliamentary committee.



This decision, the Ghana Police Service explains is to avoid prejudice against the eventual decision of the parliamentary committee.



“In order not to prejudice the ongoing probe, the police administration has suspended their interdiction,” part of the police statement reads.



Last month, a number of senior police officers were captured in a leaked tape courting the support of Bugri Naabu to oust the current Inspector-General of Police from office.



According to the officers who identified as sympathisers of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the presence of Dr Dampare in office is a threat to the party’s ability to win the 2024 election.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Appearing before a parliamentary committee that has since been investigating the leaked tape, Bugri Naabu admitted to recording his conversations with the police officers to present to President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo as evidence of the plot.



However, according to one of the officers involved in the tape, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah the recording was at the behest of Dr Dampare who ended up leaking their conversation with Bugri Naabu.



Read the full statement below:









You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here







BAJ/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV







