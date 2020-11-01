Three Alabar trader killers arrested; manhunt for four others

Robbers who attacked traders at Alabar have been arrested

Three of the suspected robbers who attacked traders at Alabar in Kumasi for their valuables on Friday have been arrested, the police service said.

They have been named as Nuhu, 22, who was shot in the right thigh by police during the pursuit and currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) under police guard. The others are Salifu Iddrisu, 18, and Ali Razak, 18. They are on detention to assist in police investigation.



The police said they have launched a manhunt for four others who took part in the robbery.



One person identified as Nuhu Fuseini aged 54 died following the daylight robbery attack at Alabar in Kumasi.



The incident, which occurred just after midday also left four others with serious gunshot wounds, witnesses told Dailymailgh.com.

The gunmen launched the attack at the popular market as they robbed unsuspecting victims of their valuables –forcing many to flee for safety.



“They came with motorbikes and started firing indiscriminately,” one Abdulai Mohammed told Dailymailgh.com as he confirmed his brother Anur Hussein died in the process.



“So he was confirmed dead at the Manhyia Government Hospital,” Abdulai said.



The incident brought business to a standstill as some stalls were closed down over safety concerns.