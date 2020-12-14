Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Custodian:



* NDC Gurus invade Techiman South EC



* World Leaders endorse Akuffo-Addo's re-election.



Daily Guide:



* NDC Gurus hint for pink sheets.



* Kumasi airport undergoes disinfection.

The Chronicle:



* Volta will fall in 2024 - NPP Executives



* Too early to start debating who leads NPP in 2024.



Economy Times:



* What business can expect in 2021



* Government searches for transaction advisors for US$5b Eurobond

The Daily Statesman:



* NPP petitions EC over Banda parliamentary results.



* You are wrong! Mahama, NDC take on EC, media, observers, voters over 2020 polls.



Daily Analyst:



* Coverage of Election 2020. Media deserves praise, not bullets - GJA asserts.



* Government concerned about NDC's 'Dog Whistles.'

The Finder:



* Presidents of 3 countries congratulate Akufo-Addo on re-election.



* Governance experts advocate for change in parliamentary leadership



Ghanaian Times:



* Parliament reconvenes to complete business.



* Fight against COVID-19: Government begins 3rd phase airports disinfection exercise.

The Ghanaian Publisher:



* Akufo-Addo won't fall below 50% - Bentil



* Kennedy Agyapong warns incoming Ministers.