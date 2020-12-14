Today at the News Stands

1
Mon, 14 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Custodian:

* NDC Gurus invade Techiman South EC

* World Leaders endorse Akuffo-Addo's re-election.

Daily Guide:

* NDC Gurus hint for pink sheets.

* Kumasi airport undergoes disinfection.

The Chronicle:

* Volta will fall in 2024 - NPP Executives

* Too early to start debating who leads NPP in 2024.

Economy Times:

* What business can expect in 2021

* Government searches for transaction advisors for US$5b Eurobond

The Daily Statesman:

* NPP petitions EC over Banda parliamentary results.

* You are wrong! Mahama, NDC take on EC, media, observers, voters over 2020 polls.

Daily Analyst:

* Coverage of Election 2020. Media deserves praise, not bullets - GJA asserts.

* Government concerned about NDC's 'Dog Whistles.'

The Finder:

* Presidents of 3 countries congratulate Akufo-Addo on re-election.

* Governance experts advocate for change in parliamentary leadership

Ghanaian Times:

* Parliament reconvenes to complete business.

* Fight against COVID-19: Government begins 3rd phase airports disinfection exercise.

The Ghanaian Publisher:

* Akufo-Addo won't fall below 50% - Bentil

* Kennedy Agyapong warns incoming Ministers.

