Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Custodian:
*Government saves over $2.7bn in Energy sector. Asks for patience to fix power transmission problems
*Akufo-Addo promotes Ghana's prospects abroad
Daily Guide:
*Opuni, Agongo injured state financially - Judge
*Ghana's Economy rebounding says IMF.
Today:
*Media under text
*Constitution written fear - Brigitte Dzogbenuku
Daily Graphic:
*COVID-19 vaccination continues Wednesday
*Josepong partners US company to construct energy plants
Ghanaian Times:
*Government saves $1.42bn on rescheduling of 3 power Papas - Energy Minister
*IMF commends government for effect management of COVID-19
The Chronicle:
*Mining Law frustrates Military, in fight against pollution of water bodies
*Government on track to fixing power transmission palaver
Republic Press:
*Purge National Security - Government told
*GNA President makes U-turn over code of Ethics comments
The Finder:
*Transport fares to increase by 20% today
*President announces 2nd COVID-19 jab, repeat test and plans to open