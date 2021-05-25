Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder:



*Government releases GH¢ 125.9m for SHS feeding



*COVID-19: More than 100,000 receive second jab in 5 days



Daily Guide:



*Tears, Drama at Galamsey trial

*KATH MBU goes down



The Daily Statesman:



*NPP endorses Excavator burning in galamsey fight



*Tanker explosion kills three in AR



The Business Analyst:

*ADB Managing Director inducted into Chief Executives Network Hall of Fame



*Ghana, Eni face-off over unitization of two oilfields



Daily Graphic:



*Dark streets. Safety swallowed up in the night



*'World Meets in Ghana Investment Forum' fixed for 2022

Ghanaian Times:



*Ghana to produce COVID-19 vaccines?



*Suspect in Cape Coast headteacher murder arrested



The Chronicle:



*Confusion rocks Ghana Law School Exams, but Director Opoku Agyeman says no cause for alarm

*GAF promotes Col Agyeman after journalist's saga