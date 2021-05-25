Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Finder:
*Government releases GH¢ 125.9m for SHS feeding
*COVID-19: More than 100,000 receive second jab in 5 days
Daily Guide:
*Tears, Drama at Galamsey trial
*KATH MBU goes down
The Daily Statesman:
*NPP endorses Excavator burning in galamsey fight
*Tanker explosion kills three in AR
The Business Analyst:
*ADB Managing Director inducted into Chief Executives Network Hall of Fame
*Ghana, Eni face-off over unitization of two oilfields
Daily Graphic:
*Dark streets. Safety swallowed up in the night
*'World Meets in Ghana Investment Forum' fixed for 2022
Ghanaian Times:
*Ghana to produce COVID-19 vaccines?
*Suspect in Cape Coast headteacher murder arrested
The Chronicle:
*Confusion rocks Ghana Law School Exams, but Director Opoku Agyeman says no cause for alarm
*GAF promotes Col Agyeman after journalist's saga