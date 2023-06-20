0
Today at the news stand June 20, 2023

Tue, 20 Jun 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC

Chip-embedded passport coming -Director

Build strong financial institutions -President Akufo-Addo

6,481 fail teacher licensure exam

THE CHRONICLE

Ekumfi honours Odeefo Akyin VI, others with befitting funeral

I have laid a solid foundation in agriculture - Afriyie Akoto

Nigerian in court over caprice robbery

THE ANCHOR

Failed MP aspirant drags NDC chairman to Nokpo shrine

Basic Education is collapsing - Apaak , GNAT weep

Reckless behaviour of rating agencies caused Ghana -Akufo-Addo

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Thomas Partey for Saudi Arabia

3 NPP aspirants submit forms

Prempeh college honours energy minister, names dormitory after him

WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
