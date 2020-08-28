0
General News Fri, 28 Aug 2020

Today at the news stands

EgfTDJaVkAEeAAa.jfif Some stories making headlines

Insight:

• Alleged misuse of state funds..ASEPA drags President and Finance Minister to CHRAJ

• Ada salt miners angry at government

Herald:

• Ofori-Atta fights A-G over Agyapa Royalties agreement

• Ghana's embassy in America rendered useless by government's US$300,000 yearly contract with political campaign lobbyist

Informer:

• Elections 2020 in focus: Apologise, articulate your vision to Ghanaians - Otumfuo advises Mahama

• Probe manifestos - CDD tells Media

Daily Guide

• You can't destroy my wife, says Rawlings

• Takoradi Girls’ kidnappers trial starts.

• Mahama pokes Nana at Manhyia.

• Zongo Guru lauds Bawumia impact.

