Today at the news stands

Insight:
• Alleged misuse of state funds..ASEPA drags President and Finance Minister to CHRAJ
• Ada salt miners angry at government
Herald:
• Ofori-Atta fights A-G over Agyapa Royalties agreement
• Ghana's embassy in America rendered useless by government's US$300,000 yearly contract with political campaign lobbyist
Informer:
• Elections 2020 in focus: Apologise, articulate your vision to Ghanaians - Otumfuo advises Mahama
• Probe manifestos - CDD tells Media
Daily Guide
• You can't destroy my wife, says Rawlings
• Takoradi Girls’ kidnappers trial starts.
• Mahama pokes Nana at Manhyia.
• Zongo Guru lauds Bawumia impact.
