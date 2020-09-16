0
General News Wed, 16 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand File photo - Newspapers

Listen to the Article

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers:

Daily Guide:

- ‘ Ignore okada propaganda’

- Mali coup leaders storm Ghana

- Flour truck crushes 2 buses, 14 perish

Republic:

- EC cripples ‘ Ghost’ parties with 100K filing fees

- 14 perish in road accident

Informer:

- NPP, NDC ‘war’ over credibility to woo voters in election 2020

- EC justifies filing fees

Herald:

- Unprecedented level of thievery uncovered at Cocobod

- Kennedy Agyapong ready to fight judge on his contempt case - Younger brother serves notice to court

Chronicle:

- Stop exhibiting your boobs in court - Bar President advises female lawyers

- ‘ Heal the cycle of bitterness in Ghana'

Daily Post:

- Mahama forces Akufo-Addo to cough out GHc3.5bn cash to pay aggrieved customers of financial institutions he collapsed

- EC expunges thousands of eligible voters names from the new voters register ahead of exhibition on Friday

Daily Graphic:

- Hand over to civilian government- ECOWAS leaders urge Mali junta

- Telcos reduce communication service tax

Ghanaian Observer:

- A vote for Mahama will reverse Ghana’s fortunes - NPP

- Mahama is an impediment to youth development - Sammy Awkuku

Daily Dispatch:

- EC defends filing fees for 2020 elections

- Re: 2020 Prez filing fee of GHC100,000...In 2016, apart from Akufo-Addo and Mahama, 5 others got a total of 1.8%

Daily Statesman:

- “ You tear, I tear” campaign hits NPP Tarkwa campaign

- Ghana gets biggest liquid bulk terminal in West Africa

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter