Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;
Publisher
- Jail this man – Public cries for head of PPA Boss
- Police officer missing after visiting plot of land at Asuboi
Finder
- Ghanaians confident in EC – CDD survey
- Development Bank of Ghana gets $250m World Bank support
Chronicle
- Serving policeman goes missing
- 69% of sampled voters endorse NPP message – CDD survey
B&FT
- Tax stamps are combatting counterfeits aggressively – Kasapreko boss
- Gov’t tasks VRA to export more power
Ghanaian Times:
- PPA CEO's appointment terminated over conflict of interest, misconduct
- President promises clean Ghana as he cuts sod for S/R 15m euro Solid Waste Treatment facility
New Crusading Guide:
- Free, fair 2020 elections: 64 percent of Ghanaians confident in EC - CDD pre-election survey reveals
- Savannah region gets share of solid waste treatment facility
Daily Guide:
- Nana fires PPA boss
- 51,000 WASSCE results withheld under Mahama over school fees
Daily Graphic:
- Non-compliance with safety protocols: Second wave of #COVID19 likely - GHS warns
- Voters' register printing starts Wednesday
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.