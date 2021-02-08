0
Today at the news stands

Mon, 8 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Dispatch:

- Dealing with #COVID19 - Medical Association tells MPs to set good example

- NPP’s gains in the North will be eroded if Bawumia is not 2024 - flagbearer - Analyst

Daily Searchlight:

- How Ken Ofori-Atta saved the economy through superior public debt management

- Muntaka retracts horrendous claims against Supreme Court judges, apologizes

Ghanaian Observer:

- Christian Council to crack the whip on churches flouting #COVID19 protocols

- Muntaka apologizes, retract for bribery allegation against Supreme Court judge

Daily Statesman:

- Records vindicates Ofori-Atta as a better manager of public debt

- Osu Mantse passes on

Insight:

- Dr. Obengfo arrested again..faces prosecution for operating without license

- Minority jabs government

Chronicle:

- NPP Chair locks up school over alleged non-payment of contract money...pupils and teachers stranded, DCE condemns action

- Adukrom robbery: Woman delivers safely, but ambulance driver dies

Daily Guide:

- Rojo faces grilling via video today

- Truck kills girl in kitchen

New Crusading Guide:

- Ofori-Atta’s superior public debt management record

- Pay us or we hit the streets - NIA drivers used for #COVID19 lockdown rounds demand

Daily Post:

- VVIP’s who have contracted coronavirus rushing to Mahama’s hospitals for dear life

- Don’t deprive the vulnerable of coronavirus vaccination. - Omane Boamah tells govt

