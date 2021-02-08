Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;
Daily Dispatch:
- Dealing with #COVID19 - Medical Association tells MPs to set good example
- NPP’s gains in the North will be eroded if Bawumia is not 2024 - flagbearer - Analyst
Daily Searchlight:
- How Ken Ofori-Atta saved the economy through superior public debt management
- Muntaka retracts horrendous claims against Supreme Court judges, apologizes
Ghanaian Observer:
- Christian Council to crack the whip on churches flouting #COVID19 protocols
- Muntaka apologizes, retract for bribery allegation against Supreme Court judge
Daily Statesman:
- Records vindicates Ofori-Atta as a better manager of public debt
- Osu Mantse passes on
Insight:
- Dr. Obengfo arrested again..faces prosecution for operating without license
- Minority jabs government
Chronicle:
- NPP Chair locks up school over alleged non-payment of contract money...pupils and teachers stranded, DCE condemns action
- Adukrom robbery: Woman delivers safely, but ambulance driver dies
Daily Guide:
- Rojo faces grilling via video today
- Truck kills girl in kitchen
New Crusading Guide:
- Ofori-Atta’s superior public debt management record
- Pay us or we hit the streets - NIA drivers used for #COVID19 lockdown rounds demand
Daily Post:
- VVIP’s who have contracted coronavirus rushing to Mahama’s hospitals for dear life
- Don’t deprive the vulnerable of coronavirus vaccination. - Omane Boamah tells govt