Today at the news stands

Daily Dispatch:



- Dealing with #COVID19 - Medical Association tells MPs to set good example



- NPP’s gains in the North will be eroded if Bawumia is not 2024 - flagbearer - Analyst



Daily Searchlight:



- How Ken Ofori-Atta saved the economy through superior public debt management



- Muntaka retracts horrendous claims against Supreme Court judges, apologizes

Ghanaian Observer:



- Christian Council to crack the whip on churches flouting #COVID19 protocols



- Muntaka apologizes, retract for bribery allegation against Supreme Court judge



Daily Statesman:



- Records vindicates Ofori-Atta as a better manager of public debt



- Osu Mantse passes on

Insight:



- Dr. Obengfo arrested again..faces prosecution for operating without license



- Minority jabs government



Chronicle:



- NPP Chair locks up school over alleged non-payment of contract money...pupils and teachers stranded, DCE condemns action



- Adukrom robbery: Woman delivers safely, but ambulance driver dies

Daily Guide:



- Rojo faces grilling via video today



- Truck kills girl in kitchen



New Crusading Guide:



- Ofori-Atta’s superior public debt management record



- Pay us or we hit the streets - NIA drivers used for #COVID19 lockdown rounds demand

Daily Post:



- VVIP’s who have contracted coronavirus rushing to Mahama’s hospitals for dear life



- Don’t deprive the vulnerable of coronavirus vaccination. - Omane Boamah tells govt