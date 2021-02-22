Today at the news stands

Mon, 22 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines;
Daily Graphic
Accept election petition outcome – Justice Atuguba advises Ghanaians
Pay civil servants as politicians – Sam Jonah
Daily Guide
John vrs Jean – Fresh motion filed
FDA, KATH endorse herbal medicine
The Finder
Supreme Court to hear petitioner’s review application to reopen case
NDC should replace Mahama, executives – Lecturer
The Daily Statesman
KNUST lecturer urges NDC to give Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo the boot
20 million people targeted in Ghana’s covid-19 vaccination programme
B&FT
ADB boss is most visible banking sector CEO
Gov’t to break covid-19 transmission chain with deliberate vaccine plan
Source: www.ghanaweb.com