Today at the news stands

Mon, 22 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic

Accept election petition outcome – Justice Atuguba advises Ghanaians

Pay civil servants as politicians – Sam Jonah

Daily Guide

John vrs Jean – Fresh motion filed

FDA, KATH endorse herbal medicine

The Finder

Supreme Court to hear petitioner’s review application to reopen case

NDC should replace Mahama, executives – Lecturer

The Daily Statesman

KNUST lecturer urges NDC to give Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo the boot

20 million people targeted in Ghana’s covid-19 vaccination programme

B&FT

ADB boss is most visible banking sector CEO

Gov’t to break covid-19 transmission chain with deliberate vaccine plan

