Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic



Accept election petition outcome – Justice Atuguba advises Ghanaians



Pay civil servants as politicians – Sam Jonah



Daily Guide



John vrs Jean – Fresh motion filed

FDA, KATH endorse herbal medicine



The Finder



Supreme Court to hear petitioner’s review application to reopen case



NDC should replace Mahama, executives – Lecturer



The Daily Statesman

KNUST lecturer urges NDC to give Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo the boot



20 million people targeted in Ghana’s covid-19 vaccination programme



B&FT



ADB boss is most visible banking sector CEO



Gov’t to break covid-19 transmission chain with deliberate vaccine plan