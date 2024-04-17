News

Today at the newsstands - April 17, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers

Photos (6)

Wed, 17 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

2024 Green Ghana Day launched ...10m trees to be planted

PURC fines GHC5.86m for service delivery breaches

Former MASLOC boss jailed 10 years in absentia

DAILY GUIDE

NDC runs from Ejisu by-election

Fugitive MASLOC boss, Officer jailed 15 years

Mezgold customers petition AG over NAM 1 properties

THE CHRONICLE

Court chastises AG for failing to seek extradition of ex-MASLOC boss

Naa Torshie to GBC pastors: Use your pulpit to preach peace

Adoagyiri Zongo Chiefs reaffirm alliance to Okyenman

THE NEW PUBLISHER

15 years jail term...For ex-MASLOC boss & operations officer

Yaa naa declares June 7, Green Ghana Day

