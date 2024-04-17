Today at the newsstands - April 17, 2024

Menu ›
Wed, 17 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
2024 Green Ghana Day launched ...10m trees to be planted
PURC fines GHC5.86m for service delivery breaches
Former MASLOC boss jailed 10 years in absentia
DAILY GUIDE
NDC runs from Ejisu by-election
Fugitive MASLOC boss, Officer jailed 15 years
Mezgold customers petition AG over NAM 1 properties
THE CHRONICLE
Court chastises AG for failing to seek extradition of ex-MASLOC boss
Naa Torshie to GBC pastors: Use your pulpit to preach peace
Adoagyiri Zongo Chiefs reaffirm alliance to Okyenman
THE NEW PUBLISHER
15 years jail term...For ex-MASLOC boss & operations officer
Yaa naa declares June 7, Green Ghana Day
