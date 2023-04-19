0
Today at the newsstands - April 19, 2023

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

GHANAIAN TIMES

Flood mitigation efforts: Govt to halt encroachment on water bodies nationwide

Woman, 35, grabbed at KIA over alleged smuggling of $309,120 cocaine

$132m needed to fight HIV annually in GHana - Dr Atuahene

THE CHRONICLE

Prez to commission 312 housing units for police

$122m vaccines factory for Accra

785 buildings to go down at Tse-Addo to prevent floods

THE PUBLISHER

Keep police out of your politics -IGP tells NDC, NPP

Report yourself to EOCO if your vehicle is in this list of 95

Headmaster sacked for taking illegal fees

DAILY GUIDE

Nana cuts sod for Vaccine plant

I'm for Bawumia - Joe wise

TOR workers protest over shutdown

Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
