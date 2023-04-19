Today at the newsstands - April 19, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

GHANAIAN TIMES



Flood mitigation efforts: Govt to halt encroachment on water bodies nationwide



Woman, 35, grabbed at KIA over alleged smuggling of $309,120 cocaine



$132m needed to fight HIV annually in GHana - Dr Atuahene



THE CHRONICLE



Prez to commission 312 housing units for police

$122m vaccines factory for Accra



785 buildings to go down at Tse-Addo to prevent floods



THE PUBLISHER



Keep police out of your politics -IGP tells NDC, NPP



Report yourself to EOCO if your vehicle is in this list of 95



Headmaster sacked for taking illegal fees

DAILY GUIDE



Nana cuts sod for Vaccine plant



I'm for Bawumia - Joe wise



TOR workers protest over shutdown



You may browse through the newspapers below: