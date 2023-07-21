0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - July 21, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (8)

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

2023 National Insurance fair: Only 1% of public insured

Collaborate with govt to increase hotel rooms

Cleaners losses 4-bedroom house

THE CHRONICLE

Komenda Sugar factory an albatross -KT Hammond

Dame to Tsatsu: You're 57years @ the bar ask proper questions

THE INQUISITOR

Winndfall for bogus pollsters

Security analysts allegedly draw free fuel from police

Kingsley Agyemang captures Abuakwa South

REPUBLIC PRESS

NIB nabs Bugri Naabu's aids

AG, Tsatsu lock horns again

Churches walk against LGBTQI+

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin