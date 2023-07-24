0
Today at the newsstands - July 24, 2023

Mon, 24 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Newborns to receive Ghana card...NIA, Births and Deaths, GHS integrate database

National Service allowance goes up

NLA procures 4 modern machines

TODAY

Cecilia Dapaah resigns over missing money

Sherry Ayittey dies aged 75

Sea Lions back to premiers

THE CHRONICLE

Illegal mining in Black Volta is scandalous; we will fight it - Jinapor

I will be vindicated at the end of the day ...says Cecilia Dapaah in her 'goodbye letter' to Akufo-Addo

Cover of 'Bawuliar' Twitter a/c blown - NDC named

THE ANCHOR

Armed Forces, Lands Ministry begin operation on Black Volta

MCE allegedly rapes 22-year job seeker on matrimonial bed ...threatens to leak sex video, after secretly recording the act

