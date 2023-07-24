Today at the newsstands - July 24, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Newborns to receive Ghana card...NIA, Births and Deaths, GHS integrate database



National Service allowance goes up



NLA procures 4 modern machines



TODAY

Cecilia Dapaah resigns over missing money



Sherry Ayittey dies aged 75



Sea Lions back to premiers



THE CHRONICLE



Illegal mining in Black Volta is scandalous; we will fight it - Jinapor

I will be vindicated at the end of the day ...says Cecilia Dapaah in her 'goodbye letter' to Akufo-Addo



Cover of 'Bawuliar' Twitter a/c blown - NDC named



THE ANCHOR



Armed Forces, Lands Ministry begin operation on Black Volta



MCE allegedly rapes 22-year job seeker on matrimonial bed ...threatens to leak sex video, after secretly recording the act