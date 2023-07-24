Today at the newsstands - July 24, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Newborns to receive Ghana card...NIA, Births and Deaths, GHS integrate database
National Service allowance goes up
NLA procures 4 modern machines
TODAY
Cecilia Dapaah resigns over missing money
Sherry Ayittey dies aged 75
Sea Lions back to premiers
THE CHRONICLE
Illegal mining in Black Volta is scandalous; we will fight it - Jinapor
I will be vindicated at the end of the day ...says Cecilia Dapaah in her 'goodbye letter' to Akufo-Addo
Cover of 'Bawuliar' Twitter a/c blown - NDC named
THE ANCHOR
Armed Forces, Lands Ministry begin operation on Black Volta
MCE allegedly rapes 22-year job seeker on matrimonial bed ...threatens to leak sex video, after secretly recording the act