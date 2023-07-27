0
Today at the newsstands - July 27, 2023

Thu, 27 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Birth Asphyxia: 50,000 babies die annually - Ghana Health Service

G-PAK celebrates Golden jubilee

Black flies invade La Nkantanang, Dawhenya

THE CHRONICLE

Bawumia revives Ase3 h) slogan ...picks number 10 spot, Ken 1, Alan 2 on ballot

I've not forcefully taken over Ejisu lands - John Kumah

Lands Ministry launches community mining scheme - 7,500 jobs expected

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Govt invests $154 in 13th African Games facilities

Newborn Babies to receive Hepatitis B vaccines

Kennedy Agyapong picks 1st position for August 26 NPP special delates voting

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

NPP flagbearer Bawumia grabs NO. 10

23rd community mining scheme launched

Ga East MCE accuses of exchanging GAEC lands with building blocks

