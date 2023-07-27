Today at the newsstands - July 27, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Birth Asphyxia: 50,000 babies die annually - Ghana Health Service



G-PAK celebrates Golden jubilee



Black flies invade La Nkantanang, Dawhenya



THE CHRONICLE



Bawumia revives Ase3 h) slogan ...picks number 10 spot, Ken 1, Alan 2 on ballot

I've not forcefully taken over Ejisu lands - John Kumah



Lands Ministry launches community mining scheme - 7,500 jobs expected



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Govt invests $154 in 13th African Games facilities



Newborn Babies to receive Hepatitis B vaccines



Kennedy Agyapong picks 1st position for August 26 NPP special delates voting

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



NPP flagbearer Bawumia grabs NO. 10



23rd community mining scheme launched



Ga East MCE accuses of exchanging GAEC lands with building blocks