Today at the newsstands - July 4, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



OSP investigates over 150 cases ...Charles Bissue, Adu Boahen probes complted



Opuni trial won't start afresh ...court of Appeal rules



Integrate business, value to drive society -Prof. Duncan



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Court of Appeal sets aside court ruling ...to start Opuni's trial afresh



YEA making inroads ...as 84,000 Youth employed in 16 moths



Dormaahene's comment on Gyakye Quayson's case "unhealthy" -AG



THE CHRONICLE



Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu jumps into lion's den

Court of Appeal strikes down order to start Opuni trial DE Novo



THE DAILY DISPATCH



Bawumia list of the 900 super delegates who would delegates who would elect 5 of the 10 aspirants for Nov. 4 final voting



Stop blamming Mahama's defeat in Central region on Prof Naana -AhwoI