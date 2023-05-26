0
Today at the newsstands – May 26, 2023

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

SHS food suppliers demand payment

Task force to enforce ban on noise-making

Agric: Backbone of Tano South

DAILY GUIDE

I've no intention to divest GNPC stake- Freddie Blay

Dotse now acting CJ

NPP nominees to pay GHC 50,000

THE CHRONICLE

I'm not involved in any scandalous deal @ GNPC ...FReddie Blay

Accra Commando warns miscreants who attack churches during ban on noise-making

Oppong -Nkrumah demands inclusion of RTI in performance agrreements with heads of public institutions

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Choose Zenetor Rawlings as your running mate -NDC guru advocates

Supreme court summons NDC's Kpessa-Whyte

Teshie has no chief council of elders

Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
