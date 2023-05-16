Today in History: Mahama never lied as president – Victor Smith

Former High Commissioner, H.E Victor Smith (L) Former President, John Mahama(R)

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, gave his acceptance speech yesterday, May 15, 2023, after a landslide win in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary primaries on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election.

On this day, May 16, 2020, H.E. Victor Smith, the former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, delivered a strong message to politicians, calling on them to end the propagation of falsehoods in the pursuit of political power.



In the speech, the former High Commissioner, specifically criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of deceiving the public with unfulfilled promises in their bid to secure victory in the previous elections.



Read the full details of the story first published by happyghana.com but republished on GhanaWeb on Saturday, May 16, 2020, below:



Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E Victor Smith advised politicians to desist from spreading lies to secure political power.



According to him, the current Government under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lied their way into power by making promises they could not fulfil.



In an exclusive interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “Politicians must be truthful to the citizenry. You should tell them what you can genuinely do and tell us how you fund the projects”.

He commented that President Akufo-Addo had no idea how to effectively implement the party’s flagship programmes such as the Free SHS policy and the One District, One Factory, among others before coming into power.



He contrasted the erstwhile Mahama government to the current Government by stating that ex-president John Dramani Mahama never lied to Ghanaians about what he will do for the country. However, the New Patriotic Party “lied to Ghana and insulted Mahama”.



He disclosed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is working tirelessly to finalize its manifesto even with COVID-19’s presence.



In December 2016, the NDC was defeated at the polls by the NPP represented by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The NDC also lost its majority position in Parliament.



