Today’s Weather Forecast – February 1, 2023

Misty conditions will be experienced over most places within southern Ghana this morning.

However, partly cloudy conditions are expected from mid-morning into the afternoon with few places experiencing rains later in the day.



The northern sector and the transition belt of the country are expected to be fairly dry and slightly hazy during the forecast period with visibility between 5000 to 8000m.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)