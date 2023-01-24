0
Today's Weather Forecast – January 24, 2023

Tue, 24 Jan 2023

Early morning over southern Ghana is expected to be misty, with slight haziness over the northern half.

The southern portion of the country is expected to experience isolated cases of thunderstorms and rain later today.

Poor visibility due to mist over southern Ghana early this morning will be cleared by sunny conditions as the day unfolds.

Pockets of rain or thundershowers are expected later in the day, especially within the forest areas.

The north will be dry and slightly hazy.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

