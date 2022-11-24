Today’s Weather Forecast – November 24, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Dry and slightly hazy weather will dominate the Northern half over the forecast period with visibility of 8km.

Mostly, clear conditions are expected across the Southern half this morning becoming sunny as the day progresses with partly cloudy conditions expected in the evening.



Isolated cases of thunderstorms are expected over the south western part of the country in the late afternoon and evening.



Early morning mist will however form over the coastal, forest and hilly places today reducing visibility.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



